Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 115,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,690. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 103.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

