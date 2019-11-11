EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.53

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 3230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research firms have commented on EVRZF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

EVRAZ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

