Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.07. 5,832,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,787. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $6,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at $63,382,961.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,704. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249,396 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,373 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,337 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $57,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.