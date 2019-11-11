FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 735,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.51% of FibroGen worth $48,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FGEN. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in FibroGen by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 721,232 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in FibroGen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 36,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in FibroGen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,500,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $205,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $229,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,043. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

