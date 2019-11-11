Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 280,000 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.67% of Cooper Companies worth $98,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,362,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 63.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Shares of COO opened at $291.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.19 and a 200-day moving average of $309.67. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $228.65 and a one year high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

