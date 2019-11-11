Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 717,395 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 717,395 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Accenture worth $273,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,059,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,721,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 31,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Accenture by 164.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $189.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.54. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.