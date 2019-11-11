First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other First American Financial news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,105. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

