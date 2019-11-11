First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 404 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,878,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,530,000 after acquiring an additional 851,117 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FR. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

