First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 219,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $126.18 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

