First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $132,000 in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.63.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $317.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.48 and its 200 day moving average is $270.93. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $342.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

