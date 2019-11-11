First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 1,861 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 147.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,253,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hub Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of HUBG opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

