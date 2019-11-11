First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 78.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 679,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 299,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 193,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 44.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after buying an additional 223,232 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,531.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $354,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,516 and have sold 109,510 shares valued at $2,566,383. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Republic International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.