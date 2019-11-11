First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 435 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $133.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.