First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 430,843 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of First Horizon National worth $51,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 87.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 168,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 78,425 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 88.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 47.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 250,606 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

FHN stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

