First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 167,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Palo Alto Networks worth $60,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $8,311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at $49,916,236.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,016,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,610 shares of company stock worth $16,437,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.03.

NYSE:PANW opened at $236.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 376.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

