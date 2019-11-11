First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 345,925 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,925 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $49,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 116,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

NYSE:AYX opened at $93.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.00, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $190,277.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $381,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,940 shares of company stock worth $18,959,743. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

