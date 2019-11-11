First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 73,241 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $55,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $1,881,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $24,133,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $133.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $140.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

