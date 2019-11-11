Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 8550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that covers an area of 20,382 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

