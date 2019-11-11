Forefront Analytics LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.