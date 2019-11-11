Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Lowered to $59.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. CIBC set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 491,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.14. Fortis has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,049,000 after acquiring an additional 345,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,712,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,783,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

