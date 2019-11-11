Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 0.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.18. 17,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $94.34. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $6,095,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,760 shares of company stock worth $58,686,372 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

