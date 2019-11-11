Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $25.32 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $25,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Tlwm bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,135,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,322 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

