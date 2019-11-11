FOX’s (FOXA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of FOX from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie cut shares of FOX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.89.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. FOX has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,151,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

