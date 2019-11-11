Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

FCX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 446,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,553,258. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.44. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

