Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,679,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,182,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.84 and its 200-day moving average is $270.42. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

