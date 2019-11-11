Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,310 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.25. 3,101,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,604,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

