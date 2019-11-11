Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

PM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.