Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $10.21 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.07. 48,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,104. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $173.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average is $166.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

