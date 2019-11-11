Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Apyx Medical worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apyx Medical by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 35,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 1,673,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 56,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 388.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 91,133 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.13. 1,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.99 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.09. Apyx Medical Corp has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apyx Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.