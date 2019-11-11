Frisch Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,230. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

