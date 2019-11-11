Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 68 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Watsco by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,380.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.81. 3,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,243. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $180.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.