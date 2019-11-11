Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 2,949 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $308.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,123,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,494,539. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $309.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

