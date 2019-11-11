Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 381 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 332.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLOW. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

PLOW stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $53.00. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,809. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $378,790.09. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 151,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,168.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,317,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

