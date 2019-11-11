FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Issued By William Blair

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) – William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.97%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.85. 7,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,687. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 88,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $60,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05. Insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,239,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 393.65%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

