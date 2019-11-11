Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.43. 380,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,196,348. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $113.42 and a 12-month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

