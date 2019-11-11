Gabelli Funds LLC Has $641,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $946,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

NYSE F traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 1,398,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,077,676. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

