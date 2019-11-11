Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,993,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 625,130 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 78.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 86,125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,794 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. 84,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.46. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.