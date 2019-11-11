Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 160,364 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,364 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3,644.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,797. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

