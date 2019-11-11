Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,288,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,769 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,074,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $69,193.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,886.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $212,134. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,639. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

