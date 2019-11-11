Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of HSBC by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 393,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered HSBC from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.