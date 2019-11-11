Gainplan LLC Invests $788,000 in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Nutanix makes up approximately 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $374,127,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $99,453,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 651.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 167.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nutanix by 2,891.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,111,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,748 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $156,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,497.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $523,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541 in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.