Gainplan LLC Purchases Shares of 70,598 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gainplan LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,933 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,957,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,712,000 after buying an additional 100,093 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,556,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,525,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 412,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after buying an additional 115,464 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 56,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,881. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

