Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SLM were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at about $31,954,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 117.7% during the second quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after buying an additional 2,900,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at about $19,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SLM by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,196,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SLM by 151.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,622,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 976,518 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.83. 2,287,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

