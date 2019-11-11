Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.52. 834,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

