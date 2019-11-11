Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 231,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,436. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.