Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of Wesco Aircraft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Wesco Aircraft in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wesco Aircraft by 72.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAIR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.75 to $11.05 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE WAIR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.98. 99,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,159. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

