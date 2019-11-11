Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC on exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bibox. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $4.52 million and $4.21 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00231863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01513311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00130125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,527,980 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

