GeoCoin Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $784,355.00 and $374.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00707475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00089291 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012260 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.