Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,682 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $147.40. 463,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $148.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

