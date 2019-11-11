Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Receives Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 412,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

